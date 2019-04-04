The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have yet to officially announce the pots for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) draw in Cairo on April 12‚ but past history suggests that Bafana Bafana will be in the third-tier of countries‚ providing a difficult path to the next stage.

The 24 qualified teams are divided into four pots‚ each containing six teams‚ who will be drawn into the six first round groups.

The top two in each pool advance to the second round‚ along with the four best third-placed teams.

Caf will use a mixture of the March 2019 Fifa world rankings and recent past performance in the Afcon finals to sort the teams into four lots‚ which would place South Africa in pot 3.

That would mean the teams they will not face in the first round pool stage in Egypt are Uganda‚ Guinea-Bissau‚ Zimbabwe‚ Angola and Burundi.