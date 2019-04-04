Azinga Fuzile ready for whatever Romulo Koasicha brings to Port Elizabeth

Eastern Cape boxer Azinga Fuzile is confident he can overcome his opponent when he faces off against Mexican fighter Romulo Koasicha in New Brighton on Sunday.

Fuzile, who is based in Johannesburg, but is originally from Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape, said he was ready for the bout which will see him clash with Koasicha for the IBF Intercontinental Junior Lightweight title at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton.

The fight, which will be broadcast live on SuperSport, will be the headline attraction of the Rumble Africa Promotions International Boxing tournament.Three other title fights take place, while eight fights will be on the cards in total.

With both fighters having to weigh above 58kg at the pre-medical weigh-in, both managed to make weight as Fuzile came in at 60.4kg, while Koasicha tipped the scales at 60.5kg.

Fuzile 22, said he was ready to do battle and was adamant that he would come out on the right side of the result.

“I don’t know too much about him, I have watched one or two of his fights, but I think I am ready for him,” Fuzile said.

“He is a fighter who enjoys being on the offensive, he puts a lot of pressure on his opponents, can be dangerous on the counter attack and he has a dangerous left hook, but I think I am ready for whatever he brings to the ring on Sunday, ” Fuzile said.

He said an important part of his strategy would be to get a good start in the first two rounds, as those usually determine the direction in which the fight will progress.

“It is very important for me to start well, after that I can then figure out what his weak points are as well as his strong points,” he said.

Koasicha, 27, who is visiting SA for the first time, said he had prepared hard for this fight. “I know this fighter is very good, but we have prepared very well for him. “We want to fight all rounds, we want to fight hard, we will try to be attacking, I know this fight is going to be very hard, but I am sure I can win this fight,” Koasicha said.Koasicha thanked everybody back home in his home state of San Luis Potosi, Mexico for their support.

“The people in Mexico are really getting behind me for this fight, and they want to see me return with the belt.”

The official weigh-in will take place at noon on Saturday at the Summerstrand Hotel along Marine Drive.