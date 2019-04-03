Terry Moss Racing dressed to impress at Zwartkops

Like something out of the Bee Movie, Terry Moss Racing/Audi Team will be buzzing around the track at Zwartkops Raceway for round two of the Global Touring Car Championships with a new colour scheme on Saturday.

Launched on Tuesday, the traditional black colour scheme, synonymous with the Terry Moss racing team has been covered with a splash of canary yellow, with a lot of history behind the new colours and emblem, team principal Terry Moss said.

“It’s new, fresh, exciting look for the car. It is also historical in a sense because it was the same All Power emblem which was on the first Polo Cup car I purchased when I started the development racing with Tschops Sipuka,” Moss said.

Moss said the car, in its new, more colourful attire, was now much more aesthetically pleasing both on the track and on television than its previous all-black look.

With Simon Moss leading the championships, while Sipuka currently lies in seventh, Moss said the Zwartkops race will be a challenging one for the team, but was optimistic of the team’s chances of achieving good results at Zwartkops this weekend.