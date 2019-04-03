Terry Moss Racing dressed to impress at Zwartkops
Team Principal believes team will be tested this weekend
Like something out of the Bee Movie, Terry Moss Racing/Audi Team will be buzzing around the track at Zwartkops Raceway for round two of the Global Touring Car Championships with a new colour scheme on Saturday.
Launched on Tuesday, the traditional black colour scheme, synonymous with the Terry Moss racing team has been covered with a splash of canary yellow, with a lot of history behind the new colours and emblem, team principal Terry Moss said.
“It’s new, fresh, exciting look for the car. It is also historical in a sense because it was the same All Power emblem which was on the first Polo Cup car I purchased when I started the development racing with Tschops Sipuka,” Moss said.
Moss said the car, in its new, more colourful attire, was now much more aesthetically pleasing both on the track and on television than its previous all-black look.
With Simon Moss leading the championships, while Sipuka currently lies in seventh, Moss said the Zwartkops race will be a challenging one for the team, but was optimistic of the team’s chances of achieving good results at Zwartkops this weekend.
You must remember Tschops has not raced at Zwartkops in 6-7 years, however he gave a good account of himself at Dezzi Raceway.Terry Moss Terry Moss Racing/Audi Team
“You must remember Tschops has not raced at Zwartkops in 6-7 years, however he gave such a good account of himself at Dezzi Raceway and all the testing we have done at Aldo Scribante, I believe Tschops will be a force to be reckoned with.
“Simon has done well at Zwartkops previously, he has qualified on pole once or twice, he’s been on the front row there. I think he has come first and second there before. We always in at the front at Zwartkops, for some reason we have done very well,” Moss added.
Moss added that the Zwartkops track was a tricky circuit which would not only test the skills of his drivers but also how well the car had been prepared for the race.
“At Zwartkops one can never count your chickens before they hatch, but in the past we have had a fair bit of success at the track. Even though it is the opposition’s home circuit, we have managed to sneak about 90% of the wins on that circuit. So hopefully we can carry that forward to this weekend,” Moss added.
Championship leader Simon Moss said he would be hoping to emulate the result thy achieved last year in claiming the top two steps of the podium.
“With regards to testing, we have been very quick in the last few sessions, 0.7 under the previous lap record with less boost as well. So, I think we have found the sweet spot in the set up, having changed a few things from last season and it is definitely working,” he added.
Adding to that, Sipuka said: “Heading to Zwartkops, we are in good form there has been a lot of work done in testing, in set up and just trying to find the right balance for me in the car.
“So I think Zwartkops will be a new era, it will definitely set the benchmark in terms of what the year holds in store for us,” Sipuka added.