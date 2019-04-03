Sharks hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle faces a fight to save his career after his “B-Sample” tested positive for the banned substance Zeranol.

Ralepelle‚ who has had two positive drug tests in his career in 2010 and 2014‚ was tested in a random check by the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids) earlier this year. His A-Sample tested positive and Ralepelle asked to have his B-Sample analysed.

He was cleared in 2010 after traces of Methylhexanamine found in his system were because of a supplement provided to him by SA Rugby.

When he was playing for French Top 14 Club Toulouse‚ he tested positive for Drostanolone in 2014 and was banned for two years.

A Saids statement said the B-Sample confirmed the presence of the substance and both samples are tested from the same urine.

“The B-sample result of Sharks rugby player‚ Mahlatse Chilliboy Ralepelle‚ confirmed the presence of the banned substance‚ Zeranol‚” the statement read.

“During the sample collection process‚ the athlete divides his sample into an A-sample container (60ml) and a B-sample container (30ml) and seals both containers. The B-sample container therefore contains the same urine as the A-sample container.