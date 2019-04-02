South Africa are virtually out of the running to defend their HSBC World Sevens Series title‚ but they can achieve a first if they win in Hong Kong this weekend.

The undoubted pinnacle of the World Series ‚ the Hong Kong Sevens‚ is one tournament that has teased SA but always broken its heart.

Before the team were known as the Blitzboks‚ SA were runners-up in Hong Kong in 1997 with a team that contained luminaries such as Joost van der Westhuizen‚ Breyton Paulse‚ Pieter Rossouw‚ Andre Snyman‚ Bob Skinstad and Andre Venter.

That tournament was the second staging of the Sevens World Cup‚ Fiji beat SA 24-21 in the final.

The Blitzboks played in the final again in 2008 and 2009‚ losing the latter final 26-24 to Fiji.

It took eight years for the Blitzboks to make the final in Hong Kong again‚ but once more it was Fiji who denied SA glory‚ winning 22-0.

Will it be fifth time lucky?