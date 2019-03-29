Davids urges mental toughness from Pirates at squeaky bum time against Sundowns

Orlando Pirates assistant-coach Fadlu Davids says their players must show superior mental toughness to be able to handle the intense pressure of the final stretch of the Absa Premiership campaign over the coming weeks.

Pirates go into their next match against bitter rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in an unusually-scheduled Monday night fixture at Orlando Stadium in Soweto placed third on the table with seven games remaining.

“When it comes to this critical stage of the season physical fitness is one part but mental freshness is another‚” he said.

“We have played over 30 matches in all competitions so far this season‚ including the Caf Champions League‚ and freshness is going to be crucial.

“This relates especially to the players‚ who have played most of the matches so far. The most important thing is the thinking of the players in terms of how they handle pressure situations.