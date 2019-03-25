Dwaine Pretorius facing anxious wait ahead of SA's World Cup squad announcement

All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has done his best to attract the attention of the selectors and now faces an anxious wait ahead of South Africa's World Cup squad announcement.

The World Cup squad is expected to be announced on April 18 and Pretorius‚ who was unbeaten on 77 off 42 in the 45 runs D/L win over Sri Lanka that confirmed the hosts' 3-0 series triumph on Sunday‚ said matters are no longer in his hands.

“As a player you need to give yourself the best opportunity to show what you have and what you can do‚” he said.

Pretorius produced a man-of-the-match performance against Sri Lanka on Sunday and took one wicket during the rain-affected match in Johannesburg.

“I don’t know what is going to happen with the World Cup squad and I also don’t know when it’s going to be announced..... it’s out of my hands now.