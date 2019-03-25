Dwaine Pretorius facing anxious wait ahead of SA's World Cup squad announcement
All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has done his best to attract the attention of the selectors and now faces an anxious wait ahead of South Africa's World Cup squad announcement.
The World Cup squad is expected to be announced on April 18 and Pretorius‚ who was unbeaten on 77 off 42 in the 45 runs D/L win over Sri Lanka that confirmed the hosts' 3-0 series triumph on Sunday‚ said matters are no longer in his hands.
“As a player you need to give yourself the best opportunity to show what you have and what you can do‚” he said.
Pretorius produced a man-of-the-match performance against Sri Lanka on Sunday and took one wicket during the rain-affected match in Johannesburg.
“I don’t know what is going to happen with the World Cup squad and I also don’t know when it’s going to be announced..... it’s out of my hands now.
"The international season is done for us and what is left is to wait and hope for the best.
“As a player you always back yourself and playing at the World Cup is something that I never stopped believing in.
"I have worked hard on my mindset this season and it’s not what the other guy can do but what I can control.
"I think that I have done much better this season and hopefully that’s what the selectors are looking for.”
Pretorius is competing against Andile Phehlukwayo for the number seven all-rounder spot.
Phehlukwayo impressed with the ball during the T20 series against Sri Lanka where he ended as the leading wicket-taker with seven scalps.
“I enjoy playing with Andile but I think his action is slightly different to mine‚" he said.
"He’s got a different slower ball to me and I would really like to bat with him in the future because I think that would be exciting."
Should he get the nod from the selectors‚ Pretorius said the English conditions would be suited to his style of play.
“From what I heard‚ in England it does nip a bit and that’s normally where I like to bowl‚" he said.
"Obviously I don’t bowl at the speed of 140 but I do consistently bowl at 125 and 130 and I hit the right line and length most of the time.
"But‚ let me get there first‚” he said with a laugh.
On Sunday he was pushed from number five to bat at number three and the move took him by surprise.
“I found out as when we ran out to the field to do the warm-ups‚" he said.
"Initially my understanding was that I was going to bat at number five but it was changed to three.
"I have batted at three at semi-professional and I think I have batted at four and five for the Lions before‚ so three is the highest I have batted but I enjoyed it.