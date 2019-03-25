Ruud Krol is eyeing a return to South Africa and would like to have one more coaching spell in the Absa premiership.

The former Dutch World Cup captain‚ who celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday‚ led Pirates to the league and cup double title in 2011 and is now working in Tunisia.

He recently qualified CS Sfaxien of Tunisia to the quarterfinals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

“I still enjoy so much being on the training field and I’ve always liked adventures too‚” said the former Ajax Amsterdam star‚ who later moved to Napoli in Serie A‚ Cannes in France and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Krol’s coaching career has taken him to Belgium‚ Switzerland‚ Egypt‚ the United Arab Emirates‚ France‚ Tunisia‚ Libya and Morocco but he reckons South Africa was best.