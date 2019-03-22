UN backs Caster Semenya in her fight to compete in international athletics

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is backing SA Olympic champion Caster Semenya in her fight to continue participating in international athletics events.

They are backing a resolution tabled by SA to support her rights.

“The resolution, adopted in the 46th session by consensus and without a vote is aimed at eliminating discrimination against women and girls in sport, giving significant global weight from a human rights perspective to Caster Semenya’s case,” Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said on Thursday evening.

“The international community has a duty to protect and defend the rights of Caster Semenya and other female athletes like her across the world, based on the premise that their human rights are being violated.

“The international campaign to preserve Caster’s right to participate in global sports, is a struggle for all women in the world against discrimination, sexism, and patriarchy,” said international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu.