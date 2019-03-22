News

Child, 6, critical after falling six floors in Durban CBD

By Lwandile Bhengu - 22 March 2019
A little boy is in a critical condition after he fell from the sixth floor of a block of flats in central Durban on Friday.
A six-year-old boy is in a critical condition after falling out of a building in the Durban Central Business District on Friday.

It is believed the boy fell from the sixth floor of a block of flats in Dr Pixely Ka Seme (West) Street.

“The child has sustained multiple injuries and is in a critical condition. Advanced life-support paramedics placed the child on a manual ventilator and rushed him to the hospital,” said Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

Jamieson said events leading to the incident were unknown, but that police were on the scene.

