Things have happened very quickly for Warriors batsman Sinethemba Qeshile and he is likely to make his Proteas debut in the second T20 against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park on Friday night.

The 20-year-old from East London‚ who also doubles up as wicketkeeper‚ made his First Class and List A debuts last year but his recent performances in the Momentum One Day Cup did not go unnoticed by the selectors.

He has scored 277 runs after nine matches in the One Day Cup‚ which includes two half centuries and one century‚ and his highest score is an unbeaten 121.

Qeshile said it would be a reward for the hard yards he has done over the past few years and to the many people who have supported him if he makes the cut.

“Obviously it would be a huge honour and privilege to play for my country.

"I would know that the work of the past few years has actually paid off‚” he said after training in Centurion on Thursday afternoon.

“Having said that‚ there is still a lot of hard work ahead.

"But at the moment I just want to stay in the present and focus on what is in front of me.

"I am sure results will follow.”

Qeshile said former Proteas captain AB de Villiers was a massive influence on his cricket in the early days and he liked the freakish nature of his game.

“Growing up I looked up to AB de Villiers‚" he said.

"I liked the way he played.

"He was always calm around the crease and he played very well under pressure.

"I would like to achieve big things for myself in the game but it will obviously take some time to develop my game.

"It will take a few seasons to get there.

“Family wise‚ I looked up to my mom because she has always been supportive of my dreams.

"I also speak to a lot of friends in the Warriors team‚” he said‚ admitting that he feels the burden of expectation.

“I find it quite difficult to block all comments about me on social media but I do it very well.

"I just focus on myself and not worry about all those distractions.

As a player‚ Qeshile said he is a patient man on the crease.

“I always want to get myself in at the crease and I also try to catch up in the end‚" he said.

"It is difficult to defend in front and behind the wicket because I am an unorthodox player.

"I started my first franchise season last year.

"I have really enjoyed it and my intention is to take things simple going forward.

"I scored fifties in the longer format which fell short of a hundred‚ but that form has helped me with confidence going into the limited overs format.”