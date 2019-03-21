Cogta takes over reins of two failing KZN municipalities

The KwaZulu-Natal department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) has for the first time taken over the reins of two of its municipalities in one day.

The department said in a statement issued on Thursday they had directly intervened in the embattled and cash-strapped Mtubatuba and Richmond municipalities as a final attempt at saving the municipalities.

Cogta officials informed municipal executives of their decision on March 19. This means that KZN Cogta will be appointing ministerial representatives to prepare and implement recovery plans.

"These interventions mean that the provincial government will take over the executive functions of these two municipalities temporarily to restore them to full functionality. This is a measure of last resort and we have decided to intervene at Mtubatuba and Richmond after all other attempts at support had failed," said KZN MEC for Cogta Nomusa Dube-Ncube.