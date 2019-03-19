Thembinkosi Lorch believes his experiences playing in the Caf Champions League puts him in a good place to play a starring role for Bafana Bafana in a make-or-break Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final qualifier against Libya on Sunday.

The Stuart Baxter-coached side must avoid a defeat at the 25‚000-seater Stade Taïeb Mhiri in the port city of Sfax‚ Tunisia‚ to book their ticket to the finals in Egypt that will run from June 21 until July 19.

The 25-year-old exciting Orlando Pirates attacker has been in scintillating form for his club this season.

The Bloemfontein-born star has scored 11 goals and chipped in with four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions and will be looking to take that scoring form to international duty.

“I have had a good run of late at club level‚ and have gained a lot of international experience through the Caf Champions League.

“I now know the best and worst circumstances on the continent‚” Lorch told the official national team website from Tunis where Bafana have set up camp.