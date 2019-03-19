Rachel Kolisi 'could regret' sharing woman's semi-naked pics and deets

Rachel Kolisi, who is married to Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, could face severe consequences should the woman whose details she shared on social media decide to take legal action.

Rachel posted images of a semi-naked woman on her Instagram stories, accusing her of sliding into her husband's direct messages (DMs). She also asked for information on the woman's place of work, in which she listed the potential location.

"Just wondering why her a** is doing in my husband's DMs?" Rachel said.

Although Rachel later deactivated her account as pressure mounted against her, social media experts have warned that she could still face severe consequences.

Social media law expert Verlie Oosthuizen said Rachel may have violated certain terms regarding the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication Related Information (RICA) if she has obtained the woman's image without her consent.



"It is clear that the woman did not send the image to Rachel Kolisi and rather sent it directly to Siya Kolisi. Therefore Mrs Kolisi was not party to the communication and may have intercepted it," said Oosthuizen who is from Wylie Attorneys.