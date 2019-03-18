Polokwane coach Jozef Vukusic insists mission is top eight finish
Polokwane City coach Jozef Vukušič says his team’s main target this season remains a top eight finish despite the fact that they have an outside chance of lifting the Absa Premiership title.
City are considered rank outsiders to win the league‚ but with those around them showing inconsistent form and a six-point gap between themselves and the top‚ they cannot be considered out of it quite yet.
They are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in the league and a negotiable run-in with home matches against Black Leopards‚ Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United and away trips to Highlands Park‚ Cape Town City and a final day visit to Orlando Pirates.
Vukušič says they are taking it game-by-game as the season comes to a close and their target remains a top-half finish.
“Let’s keep on our target‚ which is the top eight and we are still not there‚” he said.
“Our target before the start of the season was top half.
"Important is that we go game-to-game now‚ the next match is only in three weeks‚ so we must use that time and come back to beat Black Leopards in the derby game.”
“Important for me is that we play to our potential. As the season has gone on‚ we have improved a lot in organisation and the players know their roles.”
Asked who he thought were favourites to win the league‚ Vukusic said for him it is between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City who his side held to a 0-0 draw on Friday.
“Sundowns look like they can do it‚ but even Cape Town City‚ why not? Everywhere they go they can collect points‚” the coach said.
The Limpopo side looked as though they had come to the Cape Town Stadium for a point‚ showing little ambition to get forward while at the same time putting in a stellar defensive performance.
Vukusic denies that a draw was on his mind though and says he asked his players to go for the win.
“Our target was not to play 0-0‚ I told the players at halftime to try and score. But that was what we could do today.
"Today was the first time in a long time that we have not scored. The 0-0 is a good result for us‚ I must take it and compliment the home team. They tried‚ but our defence and the keeper [George Chigova] did well.”