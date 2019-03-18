Polokwane coach Jozef Vukusic insists mission is top eight finish

Polokwane City coach Jozef Vukušič says his team’s main target this season remains a top eight finish despite the fact that they have an outside chance of lifting the Absa Premiership title.

City are considered rank outsiders to win the league‚ but with those around them showing inconsistent form and a six-point gap between themselves and the top‚ they cannot be considered out of it quite yet.

They are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in the league and a negotiable run-in with home matches against Black Leopards‚ Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United and away trips to Highlands Park‚ Cape Town City and a final day visit to Orlando Pirates.

Vukušič says they are taking it game-by-game as the season comes to a close and their target remains a top-half finish.