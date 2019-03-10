Lobi Stars coach in heated exchange with Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns’ tense Caf Champions League showdown against Nigeria side Lobi Stars at Lucas Moripe Stadium took an ugly turn when coach Pitso Mosimane and his visiting counterpart Solomon Ogbeide were involved in a heated exchange after the encounter on Saturday night.

Tempers flared after Mosimane accused Ogbeide of refusing to shake his hand when the two sides met in the away leg in Enugu in the beginning of the year.

Ogbeide‚ who initially did not want to be part of the post-match press conference‚ said there was a misunderstanding about a training venue in Enugu.

“In Nigeria there was an argument when Sundowns wanted to train early on an artificial pitch‚” he said.