The Blitzboks won all three Pool matches for only the second time in six tournaments this season‚ as they topped their group in Vancouver on Sunday.

A confidence-boosting 19-7 win over World Series leaders the USA in their final Pool D clash on day one‚ secured top spot and a quarterfinal against Argentina on Sunday night (8.08pm SA time).

The last time the Blitzboks went through the Pool stage unbeaten was in round three in Hamilton‚ and on that occasion they advanced to the semi-finals.

Facing Argentina is no easy task but it’s a better scenario that coming up against England again‚ which is the route the USA‚ as Pool runners-up‚ have to take.

SA last met Argentina in Sydney in round four‚ winning 25-10 in Pool play.

But with the South Americans finishing in the top four last weekend in Las Vegas‚ Blitzbok coach Neil Powell realises his team will have to start all over again on the second day of action in Vancouver.