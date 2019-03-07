I am a team player, insists Pirates' Lorch

Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch has insisted that he remains a team player and there's no need for him to be selfish to ensure he wins the PSL Footballer of the Season award.

Lorch, 25, laughed off suggestions that he's now playing for himself and instead of passing to his teammates, he would rather go for goal himself, even when he's not in a good position.

During Pirates' 1-0 win over Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday, some Bucs supporters felt that Lorch was selfish.

Speaking to Sowetan after picking up his Absa Premiership Player of the Month award for February at the PSL's offices in Parktown yesterday, he was forthright.

"The supporters will always comment, whether you do good or bad," Lorch said.

"I'm a team player, and whenever I'm in a good position to score, I would score. If I'm not in a good position, I'm going to pass.

"Sometimes it happens that you are in a good position and your teammate is in another position where you can pass [the ball] to him, but your focus is on the goals," he continued.

"I'll keep working for the team to make sure we get what we want. I have 10 goals [in all competitions] and four assists, which means I score and share with my teammates."

Pirates are desperately seeking their first league title since the 2011/12 season.

In an interesting move, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, who's looking to retain the title, requested to do some media work and asked Lorch why is it that Pirates aren't talking about wanting the title.

The former Bafana Bafana coach has spoken of how other teams don't want to take the pressure by speaking about their title ambitions.

Mosimane, who was named Coach of the Month for February and sat alongside Lorch, argued that Pirates weren't going to win the title last season anyway, because they never wanted it, since they didn't speak about it.

"Jingles" noted that Lorch mentioned recently that he wants to win the title with Pirates this season and asked for his thoughts.

Lorch responded: "Yeah, last season was a process and this season we would like to win the league."