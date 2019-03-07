Female cyclist forced to stop mid-race to avoid catching up to her male counterparts
Swiss professional cyclist Nicole Hanselmann was forced to stop in the middle of a race as she almost caught up to the men.
TIME reported that male cyclists were given an eight-minute head start at the annual Omloop Het Nieuwsblad race in Belgium on Saturday.
In an Instagram post, the cyclist recalled how she was soaring past other cyclists. There was “an awkward moment” when she almost saw the back of the men’s peloton.
“Maybe the other women and me were too fast and the men too slow,” she said.
On their official account, race organisers tweeted that the women’s race had to be neutralised as the men’s race was slow.
Neutralisation of our women race at railroad crossing in Sint-Denijs-Boekel in #OHNWomen #ohn19 due to a very slow mens race. riders will restart with same timings— OmloopHetNieuwsblad (@OmloopHNB) March 2, 2019
CNN reported that the 27-year-old had a two-minute lead 30km into the 120km race, and had to take a five-minute break to avoid catching up with the male cyclists.
Hanselmann finished the race in 74th place.
View this post on Instagram
Today was the first spring classic in Belgium. I attacked after 7km, and was alone in the break for around 30km...but then a awkward moment happend and I almost saw the back of the men's peloton... May the other women and me were to fast or the men to slow? After the neutralization, I was caught up again and finished the race on the 74th place. ??♀️ #bigla #chapter2 #endura #ohn #ohn19 #ohnwomen #roadrace #springclassic #sheridesroad #sufferfest #womenpower ?: @velofocus