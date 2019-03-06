Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said he would pick a full strength team for the Rugby Championships and admitted he was ‘70-80%’ sure of what his World Cup squad would look like.

With only four Tests to play before the squad departs for Japan for Rugby World Cup 2019‚ Erasmus wants to play his best possible combinations as often as possible.

The time for experimentation is over.

With so little game time before the Boks open their World Cup account against the mighty All Blacks of New Zealand in Yokohama on September 21‚ Erasmus is going to use every minute wisely.

“We tried to achieve three strategic goals last year – win Tests against the best teams‚ transform the team and build squad depth and experience‚” Erasmus said.