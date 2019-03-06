Ajax's European adventure far from over, says teenage skipper De Ligt

Ajax Amsterdam captain Matthijs de Ligt is confident his side can go on to cause more Uefa Champions League mayhem after booking a surprise quarter-final place with a stunning upset victory over defending champions Real Madrid.

Four-times European champions Ajax overcame a 2-1 first-leg deficit, triumphing Real 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Tuesday's second leg to advance 5-3 on aggregate and send the Spanish giants crashing out.

"We will see how far we go but we are certainly not finished yet," the teenage defender told Dutch reporters.

"We made it difficult for Bayern Munich," he said of Ajax's performance in the group phase, "and now we've knocked Real Madrid out.