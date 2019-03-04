Hashim Amla appears to have lost his starting place at the top of the Proteas ODI line-up with the World Cup a few months away.

Amla‚ who has played in 174 ODIs and scored 7,910 runs at an average of 49.74‚ has largely opened the batting with Quinton de Kock but loss of form and the emergence of Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen have put his place in serous jeopardy.

The once indispensable batting mainstay was not part of the Proteas squad that started with an eight-wicket win against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg on Sunday and it remains to be seem if he will be recalled for the last two matches.

SA's top five in Sunday's win against Sri Lanka included De Kock‚ Hendricks‚ captain Francois du Plessis‚ Van Der Dussen and David Miller‚ who did not get a chance to bat as the Proteas successfully chased down the 232 target they were set inside 39 overs.