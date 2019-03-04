Expert Kloppers Klappers claim inaugural Grey Big Bash title
Big things planned for future editions of popular tournament
Expert Kloppers Klappers were crowned the inaugural Grey Cricket Big Bash champions after a nail-biting affair against Space Market Force on the Pollock Fields on Saturday.
As the only unbeaten side leading up to the knockout stages, the Klappers side took the final match right down to the wire to claim a momentous victory.
Speaking about the win, Klappers coach Pieter Strydom, who was assisted by Fenner Barnard, said the team performed very well throughout the tournament, playing some good cricket along the way.
“It was a fun tournament and although no one likes to lose, the results were not the most important aspect of the tournament. The camaraderie between the players was something to behold,” he said.
Strydom said there were a few close calls for his side en route to the final, but they managed to pull together and dig deep in order to get the result they needed.
“Some of the younger players have never played in front of 300-400 people, so it was very exciting for them to play in front of such support,” he added.
Heading out before the final match, Strydom’s words to his players were simple: “I just wanted everyone to enjoy the opportunity they had been granted.
“I told them to try and stay calm in the pressure situations, as we had been under pressure in the semi-final but managed to get through it,”S
“I told them to try and stay calm in the pressure situations as we had been under pressure in the semi-final but managed to get through it,” Strydom concluded.
The former Proteas spinner said the tournament could only grow from strength to strength, and the experience gained by the younger players, who played alongside the seniors, was something they would treasure for a long time.
Grey director of cricket Michael Smith said the tournament completely exceeded the expectations of many.
“It was so nice to have so many sponsors, parents and pupils watching cricket on the Pollock Fields, and for some of the younger boys to play on the Pollock fields was a dream come true, as only our first and second teams play on that fields,” he said.
The senior most valuable player award went to George van Heerden who scored 178 runs in four innings in addition to hitting 31 runs off five balls, while under 15A player Ashley Ostling, who took the junior MVP award for his 130 runs in four innings, only losing his wicket twice.
Smith said with the huge success achieved at this inaugural event, the tournament can only get bigger, as there were already some big plans for the next edition.