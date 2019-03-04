Expert Kloppers Klappers claim inaugural Grey Big Bash title

Expert Kloppers Klappers were crowned the inaugural Grey Cricket Big Bash champions after a nail-biting affair against Space Market Force on the Pollock Fields on Saturday.

As the only unbeaten side leading up to the knockout stages, the Klappers side took the final match right down to the wire to claim a momentous victory.

Speaking about the win, Klappers coach Pieter Strydom, who was assisted by Fenner Barnard, said the team performed very well throughout the tournament, playing some good cricket along the way.

“It was a fun tournament and although no one likes to lose, the results were not the most important aspect of the tournament. The camaraderie between the players was something to behold,” he said.

Strydom said there were a few close calls for his side en route to the final, but they managed to pull together and dig deep in order to get the result they needed.

“Some of the younger players have never played in front of 300-400 people, so it was very exciting for them to play in front of such support,” he added.

Heading out before the final match, Strydom’s words to his players were simple: “I just wanted everyone to enjoy the opportunity they had been granted.