SA recover from Test series defeat to beat Sri Lanka in the first ODI

South Africa may have looked fragile during the recent 2-0 Test series whitewash defeat to Sri Lanka but seem to have recovered after they roared back to form with a comprehensive eight wickets win over the selfsame opponents in the first of five ODIs at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Captain Faf du Plessis was in sparkling form with a professional century while Quinton de Kock also contributed handsomely with a half century (81).

Rassie van der Dussen delivered an unbeaten 32 while Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir returned with three wickets apiece to unshackle themselves from the Test series embarrassment that drew widespread criticism.

This impressive all-round team performance‚ that was achieved with 67 balls to spare‚ will give Du Plessis‚ who ended unbeaten on 112 for his 11th ODI century‚ and his troops confidence going into the second match at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.