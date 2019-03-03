Titans star Aiden Markram helps end Warriors’ unbeaten run
Teen sensation Sinethemba Qeshile impresses again with fluent 88 for home team
Markram, who smashed 169 against the Cobras in Cape Town on Friday, was at his supreme best again in making 139 on Sunday on a very good pitch as the Titans rattled up a record-breaking 369 for five in their 50 overs.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.