Titans star Aiden Markram helps end Warriors’ unbeaten run

Teen sensation Sinethemba Qeshile impresses again with fluent 88 for home team

PREMIUM

Markram, who smashed 169 against the Cobras in Cape Town on Friday, was at his supreme best again in making 139 on Sunday on a very good pitch as the Titans rattled up a record-breaking 369 for five in their 50 overs.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.