Gelvandale continue quest for maiden Premier League title
Gelvandale top the log with Tavcor Commercial Old Grey on 57 points but have played three fewer games than their rivals.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.