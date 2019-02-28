Mosimane urges his charges to use last season's experience to make a final push for the title

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has urged his players to draw from last season's title-winning charge and use the experience to defend their championship.

The Brazilians beat Cape Town City 3-2 at Loftus on Wednesday night to ascend to the Absa Premiership summit for the first time this season and Mosimane is happy to be back in the now familiar position.

“I don’t know if this situation is an advantage for us but we must apply our experience because we have been there before‚” he said‚ adding that their next match against Bloemfontein Celtic was crucial for them to stay top of the pile.

“Normally when we are there at the top‚ we don’t come back.

“I hope that we draw from the experience we gained last season but we will see what happens in our next match against Bloemfontein Celtic and I hope they don’t disturb us.

“The other big one is the return leg against Cape Town City in Cape Town next week.