Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says she expects an improved performance from her side when they take on North Korea in the Cyprus Cup on Friday‚ but also hailed their character in battling back to draw 2-2 with Finland.

South Africa twice came from behind to claim the draw with the Fins as a Leandra Smeda penalty and Thembi Kgatlana equaliser earned them a credible result against a side positioned 20 places above them in the FIFA World Rankings.

The North Koreans‚ on paper‚ look an even greater challenge as they sit at number 11 on the global list‚ though they surprisingly failed in their bid to reach the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Ellis was pleased that Banyana were able to overcome a nervous first half with an experimental side and the introduction of Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo after the break had a big impact.