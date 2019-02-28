Benni McCarthy insists race for league title is still wide open

Benni McCarthy is adamant that the league title race is still wide open and the Cape Town City coach continues to hold onto this view even after his side's defeat to leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Tuesday night.

Sundowns enjoy a one-point advantage over second-placed Bidvest Wits after beating City 3-2 and the Brazilians also have a game in hand.

But McCarthy insisted that Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and his charges do not hold all the aces and there will be further twists to the script before the end of the season in May.

“It is not an advantage to anyone because there are still a number of matches to go before the end of the season........ because in this league anyone can beat anyone‚” he said after the defeat.

“There is no more certainty that Sundowns‚ Chiefs or Pirates will run teams over‚ everyone have their bad spells.