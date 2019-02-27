Milutin Sredojevic continues work on his players' mental strength

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic says he has had to work much more on the mental side of his players than physical to arrest a run of six games without a victory and get the Bucanneers’ ship back on track.

Pirates snapped their mini slump with an emphatic 4-1 home win over AmaZulu at the Orlando Stadium last Saturday night and will now head in a much more buoyant mood to Durban for their weekend game against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

“We need to work on the mental side by removing the pressure on the players and taking away anxiety and transferring that all onto the technical team‚” said Sredojevic‚ whose side were outplayed in Tunisia by Esperance in the African Champions League and then lost to SuperSport United in a league game where they missed a penalty.