CRL Rights Commission wants death certificate of resurrected man
The CRL Rights Commission will summon Alleluia Ministries pastor who "brought a dead man back to life", to explain his powers.
A video of Alph Lukau performing a resurrection has dominated headlines since his church released footage of a "dead man" being brought "back to life".
The video has been made the subject of numerous memes, with speculation rife that Lukau has been extorting followers in an unregulated industry.
The chair of the CRL Rights Commission Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said Lukau would have to appear before the commission to explain how he brought the dead man to life.
"We will issue summons within the next seven days. We will also be summoning the funeral parlour," Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said.
She said the commission also needed to know who certified the man dead and on what basis.
The CRL Rights Commission has been advocating for a regulatory framework to which religious bodies should be accountable.
In its 2017 report on the commercialisation and abuse of people's beliefs‚ the CRL recommended that every religious practitioner must be registered and fall under umbrella organisations.
It also recommended that every registered religious leader should have a location where he or she conducts religious ceremonies and this could be churches‚ homes‚ mosques‚ temples‚ mountains‚ open fields and tents.
"We agree with the fact that the CRL can not dictate how churches operate. The issue of regulation is at the core. There needs to be a carrot and stick situation. It happens in other professions," Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said at the launch of the report last year.