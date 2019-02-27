CRL Rights Commission wants death certificate of resurrected man

The CRL Rights Commission will summon Alleluia Ministries pastor who "brought a dead man back to life", to explain his powers.

A video of Alph Lukau performing a resurrection has dominated headlines since his church released footage of a "dead man" being brought "back to life".

The video has been made the subject of numerous memes, with speculation rife that Lukau has been extorting followers in an unregulated industry.

The chair of the CRL Rights Commission Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said Lukau would have to appear before the commission to explain how he brought the dead man to life.

"We will issue summons within the next seven days. We will also be summoning the funeral parlour," Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said.