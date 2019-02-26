Madibaz thrash Rhodes in Varsity Shield

PREMIUM

Three tries by rampaging centre Christopher Hollis paved the way for the Madibaz to thrash Rhodes University 53-8 in a one-sided Varsity Shield clash at the Madibaz Stadium on Monday night. Relegated from the top-tier Varsity Cup last season after a poor run of results, the Madibaz have started the new season like a runaway train with three consecutive wins.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.