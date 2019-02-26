Springbok captain Siya Kolisi nearly missed the Laureus World Sports Awards show in Monaco last Monday because of delayed flights and missing luggage.

Kolisi was nominated for the Moment of the Year award‚ but endured several more trying moments as he raced to reach the red carpet in Monte Carlo.

After his flight from Johannesburg to Istanbul was delayed last Sunday‚ Kolisi missed the connection from Istanbul to Nice.

After desperate rescheduling Kolisi made it inside the banquet hall in Monte Carlo three minutes after the telecast show started on Monday night‚ 24 hours after leaving South Africa.

As a result he missed the chance to walk the red carpet because awards patron Prince Albert of Monaco had already entered the room.

Kolisi might have made the red carpet had he not been further delayed by lost luggage.

His bags containing his evening wear failed to arrive in Nice.

After a stop at a Monaco boutique‚ which stayed open for the Bok skipper to buy a tuxedo and shoes after his luggage failed to arrive‚ Kolisi raced to the banquet like a man intent on hitting a ruck at full speed.

Fortunately Laureus picked up the bill for the tux.

Kolisi left the following morning to make the return trip to Cape Town‚ having spent 12 hours in Monaco.

And the award in his category went to disabled Chinese mountaineer Xia Boyu‚ who scaled Everest using prosthetic legs.

Still‚ the Bok skipper managed to maintain his humour and grace throughout.