More tough times for Kings
Disappointed Isuzu Southern Kings coach Deon Davids bemoaned the lack of firepower on his bench after his team were thrashed 59-19 by champions Leinster. This was never going to be an easy assignment for the struggling Kings, who traded punches with the log leaders well into the second half before subsiding.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.