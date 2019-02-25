Faf calls for cool heads

No reason yet to bring in new faces, skipper says after SA’s historic series loss to Sri Lanka

PREMIUM

South Africa cricket captain Faf du Plessis believes it would be premature to bring fresh faces into the top-order batting lineup following the historic 2-0 series defeat against Sri Lanka. After SA were thumped by eight wickets in the second Test at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, Du Plessis said there was a bit more to it than making wholesale changes.

