Caster Semenya will fight her battle with the IAAF in court and not in the media‚ her lawyers said in a statement on Thursday.

The firm Norton Rose Fullbright said the arbitration proceedings before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland were confidential and that she was not permitted to discuss the case publicly.

“She looks forward to responding to the IAAF at the upcoming CAS hearing‚” they said‚ reacting to reports apparently stating the IAAF’s case.

“Yesterday the IAAF is reported as saying that if Ms Semenya is successful before CAS ‘DSD [Differences of Sexual Development] and transgender athletes will dominate the podiums and prize money in sport’. There are different regulations for DSD athletes and transgender athletes.