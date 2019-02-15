Bay triathletes have podium in sight

Cooke and McGrath ready for tough Zimbabwe test

PREMIUM

Bay triathletes Keegan Cooke and Travis McGrath will be hitting the streets of Zimbabwe as the pair compete at the Bonaqua Troutbeck Triathlon African Cup this weekend. The pair travelled across the border on Thursday with the aim of acclimatising to conditions ahead of the race on Saturday. Racing in the men’s elite category, both will be gunning for a podium spot in what is effectively their first race of the season.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.