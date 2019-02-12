Alex water polo showcase a huge success

A total of 26 girls’ teams from 17 schools converged on the Alexander Road High School pool to compete in the annual Girls’ Water Polo Tournament at the weekend.

The 26th edition of the festival was a huge success.

Since its inception in 1994, the tournament continues to grow in stature and today attracts teams from all over SA, including Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Unlike many other tournaments, there are no finals or trophies.

The tournament gives players the opportunity to pit their strengths against some formidable opponents with emphasis on healthy competition, team spirit and fun.

In the pool, there were many closely contested matches.

The Alex first team performed well, winning eight of their 11 fixtures.

The team maintained their form as they performed remarkably in pressure situations, playing well enough to beat some of the top SA sides.

Tournament organiser Llewellyn Fourie said he was pleased with the success of the tournament.

“We are positive that we have established a unique water polo festival that not only offers schools the opportunity to participate, but also to enjoy the fellowship and the friendships that are made.”