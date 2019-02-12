Luke heads for dream tour of India

Pupil in South Africa U19 cricket squad

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth junior cricketer Luke Beaufort will have the world at his feet when he joins the touring SA U19 squad in India later in February. The Grey High pupil is one of two Eastern Cape cricketers to make the side, with the other being Nonelela Yikha from Hudson Park in East London. Speaking about his selection, Beaufort said: “It makes me feel very honoured but at the same time very humbled by the achievement.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.