Luke heads for dream tour of India
Pupil in South Africa U19 cricket squad
Port Elizabeth junior cricketer Luke Beaufort will have the world at his feet when he joins the touring SA U19 squad in India later in February. The Grey High pupil is one of two Eastern Cape cricketers to make the side, with the other being Nonelela Yikha from Hudson Park in East London. Speaking about his selection, Beaufort said: “It makes me feel very honoured but at the same time very humbled by the achievement.
