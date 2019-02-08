Double delight for NMB soccer fans

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will be abuzz with football action next weekend as two Nedbank Cup fixtures will be played in Port Elizabeth.

On Saturday, February 16, Chippa United host National First Division side Tshakhuma and Sunday, February 17, ABC Motsepe The Magic face Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs in a Nedbank Cup last 16 fixture.

Cape Town-based side The Magic on Thursday announced on their Facebook page that they were forced into a change of venue.

The statement read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, our Nedbank Cup Round of 16 home fixture against Kaizer Chiefs has been moved to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

“The main reason for the move is that there were no stadiums available to be booked for a match of this magnitude in Cape Town on the weekend in question.

“Magic FC would like to apologise to our loyal supporters for this. We will soon announce some travel options for supporters who want to travel to PE to consider.

“We would also like to make it clear that Safa and PSL went out of their way to try and accommodate us to make sure that this fixture could be staged in the Mother City.”