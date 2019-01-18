EP Rural boost chances of qualifying

The EP Rural cricket side took a step closer in qualifying for the annual Cricket South Africa Week that will take place in Makhanda (Grahamstown) from February 20-25.

EP convincingly defeated Kei by 86 runs in their penultimate south section encounter in Mthatha on Saturday to move to 12 points on the log, four points behind leaders Boland.

EP will play their last game against EP Midlands on January 26 in Makhanda.

Batting first in hot weather, EP recovered from a shaky start to post 242/7 in their 50 overs.

Opener Mohammed Sonday was unlucky not to score a century, falling six runs short.

He showed devastating form and received excellent support from Marquin Loutz, who was the more aggressive partner in their 124-run, thirdwicket partnership. Loutz made a fine 56.

Abner Accom also batted beautifully and looked in fine form for his 35 runs, but a poor shot led to his dismissal.

Victor Masokoswa (3/29) and Shumani Buthle (2/27) were the best bowlers for the Kei side.

EP provided an excellent start in defending their target, picking up four crucial wickets early on.

The home side fought back nicely thereafter, with Ghulam Hasan (54) and Ayaz Khawar (20) causing some anxious moments for the visitors.

They put together a hurricane 65-run partnership as EP started to lose focus.

Opening bowler Cole Wessels claimed an impressive 5/29 in 10 overs. He received fine support from spinner Loutz, who took 3/20 as EP dismissed the home side for 156.

“I am very pleased with our convincing win today as it was our primary goal coming here,” acting manager Chesley Daniels said.

“We always knew the importance of a win to get us closer in qualifying for the CSA Week.

“Our next goal is to win our last home game against EP Midlands to ensure a spot at the CSA Week, which we are hosting,” Daniels said.

Carl van Niekerk starred with the bat and ball as Sidbury scored a fine 54-run win over Willows in the Grahamstown first league on Saturday.

Batting first, Sidbury recovered from 122/6 to 217/8 as allrounder Van Niekerk scored an outstanding 89.

He was well supported by Hugh Oxenham, who made an aggressive 49, and Francois Nel (25).

Melville Daniels claimed 3/44 to be Willows’ best bowler. Support came from Marquin Loutz (2/42).

Willows had a bad start to their run chase and lost wickets regularly.

Loutz, however, came to their rescue with a brilliant 56 as he and Daniels (39) revived their victory hopes in an 89-run partnership.

However, a fantastic spell of leg-spin by Van Niekerk (5/20 in 10 overs) saw Sidbury regain the initiative as Willows were dismissed for 163. Bryce Howarth chipped in with 2/17.

Southwell extended their lead at the top of the log with a crushing four-wicket win over Makana Sona on Sunday, having outplayed Manley Flats on Saturday.

After dismissing Makana for just 80, the game was over by lunchtime.

Dylan Kruger was the pick of the bowlers with 4/4 in three overs, while excellent support came from Murray Hobson (3/22).

On Saturday, Southwell amassed 275/7 against Manleys, Chris Roberts leading the way with 114.

Manleys could make only 92 in reply, with Adam Cotton picking up 4/30.

Scores

2nd league Port Alfred 137 (Cody Jones 3/18, Leeroy Olivier 2/9, Franklin Jacobs 2/19); Station Hill 138/5 (Franklin Jacobs 53, Alvin Marney 47*). Hill won by five wickets Cuylerville 291/8 (Simon du Plessis 85, Greg Fletcher 40, Allistair McCerrow 70, Craig Fourie 2/36, Grant Barrows 2/20); Manleys 292/2 (Barry Gleaves 117*, Dave Duncan 106*). Manleys won by 8 wickets Kenton 153 (Hannes Visser 3/18, John Knott 5/52); Southwell 154/5 (Harry Dixon 44, Richard Moss 28). Southwell won by 5 wickets Rainbows 217 (L Mangi 71, S Nelzima 37, T Shotana 21); Early Birds 59 (A Mgwenda 4/20, L Mlonyeni 3/11). Rainbows won by 158 runs