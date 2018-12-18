Tricky time for Proteas

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis says a tightrope of readiness will have to be walked ahead of the Pakistan Test cricket series starting next week.

The Proteas, who will be without pivotal seamers Lungi Ngidi and Vernon Philander, will have their first red-ball engagement at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Boxing Day (Day of Goodwill), five months since they travelled to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series they lost in July.

While some players have played county and Four-Day Franchise Series cricket‚ the diet of Mzansi Super League (MSL) cricket has changed their outlook.

Fortunately for Du Plessis‚ there is a round of four-day cricket that starts on Wednesday, while a SA Invitational XI faces the Pakistanis at the same time.

Du Plessis is concerned about the players’ mental freshness even though he said the MSL is an important part of the schedule.

“It’s a bumper schedule for us and that’s the tricky part of this period.