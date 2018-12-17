Father kills himself, three children
A Mthatha man shot dead his three children on Sunday night before turning the gun on himself.
Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the murder-suicide happened at the family’s Northcrest home.
The 48-year-old had shot his son, 9, and two daughters ages 8 and 6.
“All the bodies were discovered this morning by one of the deceased's family member who alerted the police,” Koena said.
The reason for the murder- suicide is not known at this point.
The names of the deceased are being withheld until their next-of-kin have been informed.
An inquest and a case of murder are being investigated.