Father kills himself, three children

A Mthatha man shot dead his three children on Sunday night before turning the gun on himself.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the murder-suicide happened at the family’s Northcrest home.

The 48-year-old had shot his son, 9, and two daughters ages 8 and 6.

“All the bodies were discovered this morning by one of the deceased's family member who alerted the police,” Koena said.

The reason for the murder- suicide is not known at this point.

The names of the deceased are being withheld until their next-of-kin have been informed.

An inquest and a case of murder are being investigated.