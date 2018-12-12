Chad le Clos settles for silver

Olympian Chad le Clos picked up a silver medal and an African record as the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) got underway in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday.

In the 200m butterfly, Le Clos was fastest off the block but lost some speed at the 100m mark to conclude the final with the silver medal and a new African record in 1:48.32, while Japan’s Daiya Seto broke the South African’s world record and clocked a fast 1:48.24 to Le Clos’ 2013 time of 1:48.56. The bronze went to China’s Zhuhao Li in 1:50.39.

Cameron van der Burgh successfully qualified for Wednesday night’s final of the 100m breaststroke when he touched the wall in a time of 56.90, ending in sixth place in today’s semi-finals. The fastest qualifier was Italy’s Fabio Scozzoli in 56.30.

In other results from the morning heats session, Rebecca Meder finished in an overall 18th place in the 400m individual medley with a time of 4:39.31, while Ayrton Sweeney was 27th in the 200m individual medley, clocking 1:58.76.

Wednesday’s programme will feature Le Clos in the 200m freestyle and the 100m butterfly, while Ryan Coetzee will also compete in the butterfly event and Erin Gallagher will take on the 100m freestyle.

