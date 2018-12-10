Baroka’s coach ‘not surprised’

Winning the Telkom Knockout Cup came as no surprise, Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda said. Baroka beat Soweto giants and tournament favourites Orlando Pirates 3-2 on penalties to be crowned champions, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. After only five months in the job the Zambian coach has clearly improved on Bakgaga’s standards in the PSL After only five months in the job, the Zambian coach has clearly improved on Bakgaga’s standards in the PSL.

