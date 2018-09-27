Hit Aussies hard, says Bok prop

Kitshoff urges team to get in Wallabies’ faces

If the Springboks want to trample a wounded Wallabies outfit into the dust they must make big hits and be in their faces from the opening whistle, says Bok prop Steven Kitshoff. The firebrand red-headed front-rower is set to make his 32nd appearance for the Boks in what promises to be a fierce Rugby Championship clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

