Hit Aussies hard, says Bok prop
Kitshoff urges team to get in Wallabies’ faces
If the Springboks want to trample a wounded Wallabies outfit into the dust they must make big hits and be in their faces from the opening whistle, says Bok prop Steven Kitshoff. The firebrand red-headed front-rower is set to make his 32nd appearance for the Boks in what promises to be a fierce Rugby Championship clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.