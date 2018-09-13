Sport

Banyana on a high

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 13 September 2018

Goals from Khanya Xesi and Nothando Vilakazi ensured the national women’s team got a full three points after having to play the last few minutes with a player short when Thato Letsoso was shown a second yellow card in the 80th minute.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Explainer: We’re broke! What the recession means for SA
Miguel Louw - this is what we know so far

Most Read

X