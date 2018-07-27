Action on menu for Gods of War II
Mixed martial arts fighters are putting in their final preparations ahead of the second instalment of the popular cage fighting tournament, Gods of War II, which takes place at Nelson Mandela University on Saturday.
With 16 fighters signed up for the one-night-only tournament, it promises to be adrenaline-fuelled as fighters do battle for bragging rights.
“We are bringing the best amateur fighters from around the country to test their skills against the local amateur fighters,” event organiser Martin Marx said.
“While there are no major differences between the first one and this one, I would say our main event would definitely be one to watch.”
He was referring to the fight between Cedric Mbala, from Port Elizabeth Submission Fighting Academy, going up against Rafeeq Chanyan, of Cape Fight League (CPL) in Saldanha Bay.
With both fighters sporting 6-0 records, Marx said: “They will enter the cage undefeated, but one will be picking up his first loss. It should be a very good fight.”
Another fight to look out for will be the bout between Fitness Factory’s Marius Minnie and Keegan Murray from Black Dragons in East London.
The bout between Fitness Factory’s Yazeed Mohammed and Adrian Mathews from CFL, is the co-main event.
“Yazeed is very well known on the K1 circuit, but he is stepping into the octagon for the first time in mixed martial arts,” Marx said.
“He is a veteran in the fight game and Adrian Mathews is a kickboxing champion, so it should be an explosive one.”
The event starts at the Heinz Betz Hall at 7pm on Saturday.
For more information on the event, or to purchase your tickets, contact Martin Marx at 072-239-6967.