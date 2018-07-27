Action on menu for Gods of War II

Mixed martial arts fighters are putting in their final preparations ahead of the second instalment of the popular cage fighting tournament, Gods of War II, which takes place at Nelson Mandela University on Saturday.

With 16 fighters signed up for the one-night-only tournament, it promises to be adrenaline-fuelled as fighters do battle for bragging rights.

“We are bringing the best amateur fighters from around the country to test their skills against the local amateur fighters,” event organiser Martin Marx said.

“While there are no major differences between the first one and this one, I would say our main event would definitely be one to watch.”

He was referring to the fight between Cedric Mbala, from Port Elizabeth Submission Fighting Academy, going up against Rafeeq Chanyan, of Cape Fight League (CPL) in Saldanha Bay.

With both fighters sporting 6-0 records, Marx said: “They will enter the cage undefeated, but one will be picking up his first loss. It should be a very good fight.”