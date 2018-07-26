Joubert aims for top time

Defending half marathon champion Cornelia Joubert is primed and ready to take on all comers as she puts in some final kilometres before the South African Half Marathon Championships on Saturday. Joubert will arrive in Port Elizabeth with her Central Gauteng teammates on Friday for the much-anticipated championships, which she won in 2017 in a time of 1 hr, 12 min and 31 sec.

