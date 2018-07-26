US dream in balance

South African wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane has qualified for the US Open in August but does not know how she is going to get to Flushing Meadows.

Broke Wheelchair Tennis South Africa officials are scrambling to raise funds to pay for Montjane and her coach’s trip to the states because it lost the support of Airports Company South Africa 18 months ago.

If she does not find a sponsor she may have to miss the tournament in New York.

“I don’t even know how I am going to get to the US but I am hopeful that I will be there and represent the country with pride as usual‚” Montjane said.

She has already represented South Africa in the Australian Open‚ French Open and at Wimbledon this year.

“I don’t like talking about the future because of the challenges I am having without sponsorship.

“I cannot really say what the future holds for me. I just take it one day as it comes.”

Montjane was alone in England when she played at Wimbledon after travelling to the tournament without her coach.

She said her coach’s absence made her preparations difficult and she eventually lost 1-6 5-7 in the semifinal to defending champion Diede de Groot from the Netherlands.

“Obviously, I would like to have all the support on my side‚ like my coach‚ but if the situation does not allow me‚ then it is something I am not going to dwell on‚” she said.

“I have to keep on doing the best I can to play well in a tournament because those are my challenges and I have been living with them for a long time.

“I need to always find a way to negotiate around the challenges.

“It is my wish to take my team with me to the US Open, but if they are not there I will figure out how I make it work on the other side.” - TimesLIVE